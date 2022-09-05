Where To Discover the History and Tradition of Mezcal in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes September 05, 2022
Mezcal is one of the most representative drinks of Mexico around the world. Its artisanal character and its variety of presentations have made it a highly demanded product in domestic and foreign markets.
There is a great variety of mezcal with different flavors, aromas, and textures due to factors such as the type of agave—the plant that produces it—the type of distillation, aging time and the area where it is produced, among others.
The most famous and successful types of mezcal in the world are: white, rested and aged, and smoked, but there is also the worm mezcal, which brings one of these exotic little animals inside the bottle, breast mezcal, and also mezcal creams sweetened with milk and honey.
In Mexico, many states have the appellation of origin that authorizes them to produce it: Oaxaca, Puebla, Guerrero, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Michoacán and Guanajuato. Although all these states are in the production circuit of mezcal, Oaxaca is the most representative in Mexico and worldwide. Here is a route for those looking to taste the different flavors of this drink and tour the most emblematic towns related to its production. These places are far from civilization and are perfect to enjoy a tour in rustic landscapes full of nature and tradition.
Mezcal Route in Oaxaca
Santiago Matatlan
Santiago Matatlan is known as the Mezcal Capital of the World because it is one of the spots where most of this traditional drink is produced. Visitors can look around among many places where mezcal is manufactured and sold, in addition to enjoying the attraction of the village and its fabulous temple of Santiago Apostle which was built in the 17th century.
Ocotlan
This destination, in addition to offering many places with gourmet mezcal, is very important in historical terms. It features the monumental Ex-convent of Santo Domingo de Guzmán with a front decorated with vegetable motives. In addition, the tourist also has the opportunity to discover the historic City Hall and a community museum located in the convent of the Dominicans.
Tlacolula
In addition to offering factories of excellent mixtures, this beautiful town has an attractive market and colonial vestiges such as the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, built in the 16th century.
Miahuatlan
This town is famous for the delicate flavor of its mezcal, of which smoking is a favorite of experts. The village has an interesting parish, an archeological area, and various places to explore nature in the surrounding area.
Sola de Vega
In its streets, travelers can enjoy the tranquility of the village and find small places where they can taste mezcal of high quality, elaborated with traditional techniques. In addition, the tourist can buy crafts such as typical textiles of the region and beautiful pieces of pottery.
Yautepec
Mezcal is the specialty of this destination, but also very attractive are its crafts made in clay and palm, as well as textiles that can be bought in different stores throughout the town.
Ejutla
This village has a beautiful portal where visitors can buy the best mezcals. In addition, tourists have the opportunity to enjoy colonial architecture such as the Temple of Santa Maria de la Natividad which has an extensive collection of ancient paintings.
Salina Blanca
Here, visitors can enjoy high-quality mezcal and the natural environment full of small saltwater waterfalls and petrified formations that have formed over the years.
Zimatlan
This is a very important place in cultural and historical terms because it is inhabited by the Zapotec population, one of the most representative of Mexico and of the most outstanding in pre-Hispanic times. Its mezcal is very famous, as well as its important production of amaranth, a cereal produced since pre-Columbian times.
The different routes of mezcal, mostly located in marginalized populations, have helped the progress of small producers, which with the growth of the industry are obtaining important benefits. The appellation of origin has great value for local development, as the manufacture of products linked to origin or provenance strengthens the identity and traditions of regions visited by more and more tourists.
Sponsored Content
-
Luxury All Inclusive Labor Day SalePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS