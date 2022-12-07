Which IMG Policy is Right for You?
Did you know that there is more than one way to insure your vacation? It's important to protect your investment in travel, especially when it comes to the big trips you are looking forward to because you never know what could happen that might derail the journey.
Flight delays and lost luggage are one thing but what about hurricanes or other natural disasters in your destination, a medical emergency or worse?
International Medical Group (IMG) is one of the few companies in the world that offers travel insurance as well as travel medical insurance (short-term medical) and international private medical insurance (long-term medical).
For those who just need straightforward travel insurance, an iTravelInsured Travel SE plan can be ideal.
These plans are family-friendly and ideal for both domestic and international trips. The policy provides trip cancellation up to 100 percent, trip interruption up to 150 percent of the cost of the trip, $2,000 for a trip delay and as much as $500,000 for emergency medical evacuation and repatriation of remains. This is recommended for vacations and business travelers alike.
IMG also offers travel medical coverage, which is ideal for international vacationers, international business travelers, relatives visiting from overseas, people going on cruises, safaris and guided tours and students studying abroad.
While travel insurance ensures that your trip value is protected, travel medical ensures that you are covered medically. IMG offers different types of these policies so that travelers can choose the benefits that meet their needs.
The most popular is the Patriot Lite Travel Medical Insurance. This policy provides short-term medical coverage inside and outside the U.S. It is available at daily or monthly rates and works similarly to medical insurance that people use in their day-to-day lives, providing travelers with the care that they need when they are on a vacation.
With the international plan, travelers can choose the Patriot Lite International or Patriot Platinum International. The platinum plan includes extras such as COVID-19 coverage, acute onset of pre-existing conditions, Travel Intelligence, Telehealth and Evacuation Plus.
For those who are traveling long-term, such as expats and global citizens, IMG is one of the only companies that offer international health insurance.
These plans provide long-term coverage for people who are living and working outside of their home country. The plans offer flexible worldwide coverage with world-class service.
The Global Medical Insurance plan is the company's flagship international medical insurance plan. It allows policyholders to customize just the right plan for them and is suitable for families and individuals with fully portable 24-hour coverage and peace of mind no matter where you are in the world.
Highlights of the Global Medical Insurance plan include long-term, annually renewable coverage, deductible options from $100 to $25,000 and maximum limit options from $1 million to $8 million.
IMG also offers Global Mission Medical Insurance and Global Crew Medical Insurance for both missionaries and marine captains and crew members.
