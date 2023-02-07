Why Travel Insurance Is as Important as Ever
Destination & Tourism ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff February 07, 2023
The pandemic may be in the rearview mirror and travel may be booming again but that's no reason to leave your vacation investment unprotected.
Travelers booking with the ALG Vacations family of brands, which includes Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations can take advantage of ALG's Travel Protection Plus, which can provide peace of mind, before and during travel.
The program includes Cancel for Any Reason protection, which means that travelers can cancel their trip up to two hours prior to their scheduled departure and still get their money back.
ALG's plan also protects travelers from other mishaps. It has built-in price protections, a hurricane travel credit and allows guests to make changes to reservations.
Travel Protection Plus also includes travel insurance for post-departure needs. In today's travel environment where flights can often be delayed or canceled, travelers can feel secure knowing that their ALG Vacations trip can be reimbursed if the trip is interrupted or delayed. There are also reimbursements for missed connections and the plan can help pay for emergency evacuation should that be necessary.
Travelers can also receive reimbursements for additional inconveniences such as lost luggage, baggage delays, medical expenses and travel accidents.
Of course, it's hard to sift through all of the ins and outs and benefits of these policies, which is why booking with a travel advisor ensures travelers have the best possible experience.
