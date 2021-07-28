Win a Free Trip To See The Perseids Meteor Shower In Reno Tahoe
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2021
Reno Tahoe is giving away a free two-night trip to Massacre Rim, a dedicated Dark Sky Sanctuary, to experience the Perseids meteor shower this summer, with its 2021 Perseid Meteor Shower Giveaway Contest.
The contest provides one lucky winner and a guest with free round-trip flights, $200 towards local restaurants, one 4-wheel drive rental car, a free night stay at a Reno Tahoe hotel, camping gear provided by REI and a 6-pack of locally brewed beer to enjoy while watching the meteor show spectacular.
Massacre Rim is located about 150 miles out from Reno Tahoe. It’s known as one of the darkest places on the Earth, giving it a great view of the Milky Way and many constellations. It’s a great location from which to see the Perseids, which are expected to drop about 100 meteors each hour. In between the spectacular nightly displays, travelers can check out the park’s prehistoric petroglyphs and incredible natural geography.
Suggested travel dates are over August 12-13 during the peak time of the meteor shower, but the lucky winner can travel through the end of September.
To sign up for the contest, please visit Reno Tahoe’s website.
