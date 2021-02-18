Last updated: 09:45 AM ET, Thu February 18 2021

February 18, 2021

PHOTO: Park Hyatt St. Kitts Exterior Lagoon Pool (photo via Park Hyatt St. Kitts)
Submit your favorite photo of your wedding for a chance to win a trip for two to St. Kitts with the #RetieTheKnot photo contest.

Through March 14, 2021, couples can upload their wedding photo along with a 75-word story behind the photo on the St. Kitts Tourism website. Those who enter will also have a chance to win one of ten prize packs, all authentic items from the island.

A panel of judges will select five finalists, whose photos and stories will be shared on the tourism website and voted upon by the public. The voting period for finalists runs from March 17 to March 31, 2021. The winner will be announced April 30, 2021.

The winner of the contest wins a trip for two to St. Kitts in November 2021, with a four-night stay at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. The couple will also be invited to participate in the island’s first Group Vow Renewal, planned by Dreamy Weddings Group.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Dreamy Weddings Group to host the first ever Group Vow Renewal in St. Kitts,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

“Most couples never think of renewing their Vows; why not? Whether you have been married a year, five years, twenty-five years or more, participating in our first Group Vow Renewal, November 6th, 2021, is for you. We combined the opportunity to win a trip to St. Kitts and participate in our first Group Vow Renewal, November 6th, 2021, with a contest inviting you to submit your best wedding photo and seventy-five words on the story behind it. This opportunity allows us to increase brand awareness amongst couples throughout the U.S. and reach the discerning traveler who seeks new experiences.”

For more information, please visit St. Kitts Tourism’s website.

Lacey Pfalz
