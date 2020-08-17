Woman Breaks Up Tourists’ Tiny Hawaiian Beach Wedding Over COVID-19 Rules
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 17, 2020
Over the weekend, an incensed woman ambushed a small group gathered for an intimate wedding on Waimanalo Beach in Oahu (we’re talking around eight people, including several young children) to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.
The unidentified wedding crasher video-recorded the encounter, and starts by saying “I don’t want to be rude, but I had enough of this s--t.” The tiny congregation, which included an officiant and one photographer, was standing off the main beach behind some bushes and mere yards away from a large private residence.
As the uninvited guest busts in on the proceedings, the bride can be heard telling her that the house is theirs, but she refutes, “That’s not your house, you’re lying. This is the beach and the beach is closed.”
They try to argue that the spot they were standing on is part of the property, but the intruder isn't having it. A bystander can be heard saying, “Honey, these people don’t know that’s the property line.”
Woman in Hawaii interrupts a small wedding pic.twitter.com/8CC1X4zyYW— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 15, 2020
The wedding whistleblower adamantly accuses these folks of staying in the house as a vacation rental. Some types of short-term rentals, including letting out an entire home to visitors for short stays, became illegal on Oahu as of August 1 as part of local efforts to rein in unregulated tourism, the New York Post reported.
She tells them repeatedly that the cops are coming and that they will soon be arrested, while the minister hurriedly ushers the party back toward the house. She can be heard to tell the officiant, with whom she is apparently familiar, “You know, you’re always doing this for money!”
Because beaches are, indeed, closed on the island (surfing and swimming are permitted, but not social gatherings on the sand), permits for beach weddings are invalid through September 4, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
