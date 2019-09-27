World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Names Yucatan a "State Of Peace"
The seventeenth annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates has just concluded, having taken place from September 19 through 22 in the State of Yucatán—the first Mexican state ever to host this important international event.
The state’s capital, the historic city of Mérida, welcomed over 12,500 attendees, who participated in four days’ worth of activities, which were held at Mérida's International Congress Center, including 44 workshops and panel discussions.
More than 300 national and international media outlets covered the event via streaming broadcasts, reaching more than 40 million viewers in seventeen countries worldwide.
Priority issues, such as economic and social development, the global media’s role in promoting peace, nuclear disarmament and various aspects of international cooperation and education were addressed during the conference, which welcomed past Nobel Peace Prize-winning individuals and organizations to weigh in on the discussions.
The final day’s closing ceremony highlighted Yucatán State’s leadership and emphasized its continued goals for achieving peace and equality. As part of the ceremony, the 30 Nobel Peace Prize winners in attendance presented Yucatán State Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, with an honorable distinction—one which has never before been conferred upon a state—naming Yucatán a “State of Peace.”
This prestigious recognition helps to spotlight Yucatán’s distinctive atmosphere of respect for indigenous people and cultures, placing it front-and-center on the world stage.
"Today I can say that I feel the greatest satisfaction, since, for several days, Mexico has been in the eyes of the world for a different reason," said Minister of Tourism, Michelle Fridman-Hirsch. "In recent weeks, and since it was announced that the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize would take place here in Yucatán, the name of Mexico has gone around the world using the noun of 'peace'.
"These days, there has been no talk of the bad men from Mexico; on the contrary, we have talked about those great men that have transformed the history of humanity and that today meet in our state to enlighten us with their presence," the minister added.
Permanent Secretariat President of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Ekaterina Zagladina, made a point of thanking the Yucatecan people, Governor Vila Dosal and members of the Yucatán Tourism Ministry for the warm welcome and unparalleled hospitality they’d shown to herself and all of the Summit attendees, Nobel Laureates and panelists.
In celebration, the Yucatán for Peace Concert was held on Saturday, September 21, headlined by international entertainer—and recipient of one of this year’s Peace Summit Awards for his many years of humanitarian work—Ricky Martín, and was attended by more than 20,000 people.
