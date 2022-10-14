WTTC and Sustainability Hospitality Alliance Partner to Improve the Hospitality Industry
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) partnered with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance committing to closer collaboration to improve the environmental and social impact of the hospitality industry on a global scale, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations on October 12 during the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s Net Positive Summit in London, England.
The partnership will promote unity for greater sustainability, fund sustainability research projects, raise awareness of new initiatives and stand united against issues facing the hospitality industry, such as human trafficking and climate action.
"The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance has been a valuable supporter of our Hotel Sustainability Basics which are the first step in the ladder to advance sustainability in the industry,” said Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC. “Although the hospitality industry has transformed dramatically in recent years, we recognize that there is still more that we can do together. Our collective efforts will enable the hospitality industry to continue moving towards a greater positive impact through this new partnership."
The two organizations have partnered in the past on other initiatives, too. One such partnership was the Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative (HCMI), which is a free tool for hotels to calculate and measure their carbon footprint for daily hotel stays and even for meetings held on-property.
