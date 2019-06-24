WTTC Cites New York as Tourism Management Model
Brian Major June 24, 2019
A recent World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report cites New York City as an “exemplary” model for pro-active urban tourism flow management, and for crafting “meaningful” partnerships with local communities.
The WTTC report showcases New York and its destination marketing firm, NYC & Company, following a year in which the metropolis achieved record visitor growth. The study is designed to highlight attributes that position destinations for travel and tourism growth, including “actionable solutions to foster sustainable growth in tourism activity.”
New York hosted 65.1 million visitors in 2018, a 3.5 percent year-over-year increase compared with 2017. Between 2010 and 2018, New York visitor totals grew 4.2 percent annually, increasing from 48.8 million to 65.1 million.
“Destination 2030: Global Cities’ Readiness for Tourism Growth,” a joint research study published by WTTC in partnership with real estate services firm JLL, recognized New York’s government and destination management officials for “managing the experience and flows of tourists” by mitigating bottlenecks, promoting advance bookings and offering travelers “incentives to come at off-peak days, weeks or months.”
NYC & Company’s programs also directed investment in “new product developments and experiences,” the WTTC report found. Successful city marketing programs include True York City, which encourages visitors to stay longer and explore beyond familiar Manhattan attractions to discover the “real” five boroughs and their small businesses and arts communities.
“Through this essential work, NYC & Company [is] ensuring that enterprises of all sizes will be tourism ready and that the resident communities of the city will benefit from the visitors on their doorsteps,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s president and CEO.
Other examples include the “See Your City” campaign, which encourages New Yorkers across the five boroughs to share their local neighborhood experiences on social media, encouraging visitors to explore the city’s outlying districts.
This year New York will also work to entice travelers to discover the city during the 2019 winter season with a series of “Winter Outing” promotions, including two-for-one admission to top New York attractions and Broadway shows.
Another initiative, NYC & Company’s “Tourism Ready” program, offers educational programs to businesses throughout New York’s five boroughs, providing owners with tools to accelerate their engagement with New York’s travel and tourism sector.
According to WTTC data, travel and tourism support 297,000 New York City jobs or 6.7 percent of the city’s employment, producing more than $20 billion in annual visitor spending.
