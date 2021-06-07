WTTC Launches New International Travel Campaign
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Lacey Pfalz June 07, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched a new international travel campaign called ‘Reunite,’ to help push governments to restart international travel.
The campaign will encourage travelers around the world to share the positive impact travel and tourism has on their lives and mental wellbeing. Individuals can use the hashtag #reunite on social media to get involved and share stories.
The travel and tourism sector is an important one that impacts communities, their development and their infrastructure. Around eighty percent of businesses within the sector are small or medium-sized businesses, empowering locals and creating jobs. It’s one of the most diverse sectors in the world, with women accounting for more than half of those employed within the sector in G20 countries.
“Travel & Tourism has a hugely positive benefit upon the world, far beyond the immediate pleasure it brings to those who are able to explore and discover people, places and amazing experiences for themselves. Right now, so many people have been separated from their loved ones for months if not over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said WTTC Acting CEO Virginia Messina, “For the past year WTTC has been heavily invested in advocating for the social and mental benefits of Travel & Tourism. Through this campaign, we are hoping to help kickstart the recovery of our sector through a truly worthwhile experience: reuniting with those who matter most to us.”
Messina continues: “With the immense pressures being faced by the global Travel & Tourism sector due to the current restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now more important than ever that we remind everyone how traveling can make all the difference not only to the world but to us as individuals.”
