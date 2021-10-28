Last updated: 12:25 PM ET, Thu October 28 2021

WTTC To Hold Global Summit 2022 in Saudi Arabia

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that its 22nd Global Summit will take place at the end of next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is considered the world’s foremost travel and tourism event. Its location in Saudi Arabia will reflect how that country has been able to redesign and prioritize tourism to make it safer, more sustainable and more inclusive.

New research has shown that tourism in the Middle East is growing faster than in Europe and Latin America, set to grow over 27 percent by the end of this year.

“I welcome the decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the host country for the next WTTC Global Summit in 2022,” said His Excellency Al Khateeb, Minister for Tourism in Saudi Arabia.

“This is a critical forum for the private sector and government to come together to redesign tourism for the future, and it is fantastic to hold this event in the Kingdom. This is recognition of Saudi leadership to help the global tourism sector recover, and importantly, become more sustainable. I look forward to welcoming all WTTC Members next year.”

The 22nd Global Summit will be held after the Global Summit in Manila, the Philippines on March 14-16, 2022. More details about the second 2022 Global Summit will be announced later on.

