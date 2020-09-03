WTTC Unveils New Protocols for Adventure Tourism Restart
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood September 03, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled its latest set of measures focused on reopening adventure tourism.
The updated safety measures and protocols have been designed to rebuild global consumer confidence, reduce risk and encourage the return of adventure tourism, especially as travelers seek more unique experiences following extensive coronavirus quarantines.
The WTTC worked with the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) and key tour operators to support the safe, healthy and responsible restart of adventure tourism around the world.
Within the latest set of protocols, the adventure tourism industry refers to various tourism experiences, such as cycling, rafting, trekking, skiing, snowboarding, wildlife safaris, culinary tours and more.
“Adventure tourism is becoming increasingly popular amongst travelers and will represent a key component to travel in the new normal,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “According to our recently launched COVID-19 Travel Demand Recovery Dashboard, it is also one of the fastest growing segments, which is why it is vital to establish measures allowing safe travels for adventure travelers.”
“Consumer confidence is crucial for Travel & Tourism to resume. We know travelers will want to explore the world around them once more, so long as they are confident in their safety,” Guevara continued. “The return of Travel & Tourism will help power the world’s much-needed economic recovery, which is why these protocols are so important.”
The adventure tourism measures implemented by the WTTC include reducing participant capacity limits, providing clear communication on new health and hygiene protocols, promoting contact tracing if required locally, sharing guidelines ahead of time and keeping groups together for all activities to lower the risk of coronavirus exposure.
In addition, the WTTC is encouraging guests to purchase tickets online if possible, use the same equipment for the duration of the trip or bring their own and limit physical contact and queuing where possible.
