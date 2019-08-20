Yellowstone Tourist Walks Dangerously Close to Old Faithful, Flips Off Crowd
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 20, 2019
A tourist in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park was caught on camera walking up to the iconic Old Faithful geyser for a photo over the weekend.
The risky behavior was met by boos from the nearby crowd awaiting its eruption, inspiring the man to allegedly flip them off on his way back to the parking lot.
"Shameful behavior at #Yellowstone this morning. While hundreds of people waited for Old Faithful to go off, some guy shamelessly walked within feet of the geyser to take a picture, then flipped off the boo-ing crowd," reporter Devin Bartolotta tweeted Saturday.
"I'm not sure what happened after I saw a staff member follow this guy out toward the parking lot (but I'd like to find out)," she added. "How does somebody get so bold that they'd risk life & damaging protected public lands for a cell phone picture?? The ignorance and ego is unreal."
I'm not sure what happened after I saw a staff member follow this guy out toward the parking lot (but I'd like to find out). How does somebody get so bold that they'd risk life & damaging protected public lands for a cell phone picture?? The ignorance and ego is unreal.— Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) August 17, 2019
It's unclear whether the man will be punished for the incident but it wouldn't be the first time as park rangers ticketed a man for allegedly urinating on Old Faithful just last year.
According to the National Park Service, "hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature." The water from Old Faithful can reach as high as 204 degrees and the steam can reach up to 350 degrees.
For more information on Wyoming
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS