Yosemite National Park to Restore Iconic Names After Lawsuit
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 16, 2019
After settling a lawsuit, Yosemite National Park will be able to restore its iconic property names.
As part of a $12 million settlement, which was signed on July 15 and paid to DNCY, the park’s previous concessioner, the park will be able to restore the original names, said a report on CNN.
"We are very excited to restore these historic names to these properties that are so important to Yosemite and the American people," Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman told CNN Travel. "The American people have been very supportive of the effort to restore these historic place names and this settlement agreement is a win for everybody."
The lawsuit was filed in 2015 after the National Park Service chose Yosemite Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of Aramark, to be the park’s new primary concessioner in Yosemite National Park.
DNCY, a subsidiary of Delaware North, which was the current concessioner in 2015, claimed ownership and the right to payment for tradenames, trademarks and other intellectual property that it argued were worth more than $50 million.
During the years-long legal battle, Yosemite changed several iconic names. The Ahwahnee Hotel became the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. The Wawona Hotel was changed to Big Trees Lodge, and Curry Village was renamed Half Dome Village. Ski Resort Badger Pass also changed its name to Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area.
Now that the lawsuit is settled, the names will be restored to their original monikers.
