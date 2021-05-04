You Could Win a Fly-and-Drive Vacation to Puerto Rico This Summer
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Laurie Baratti May 04, 2021
Discover Puerto Rico, the island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is inviting aspiring travelers to come explore its Caribbean homeland with a fly-and-drive vacation—and possibly do it on someone else’s dime! Puerto Rico has just been selected by Advance Auto Parts as one of five U.S. destinations for its ‘Discover New Roads’ summer road-trip sweepstakes.
Participants have a chance at winning a three-day/two-night vacation package to Puerto Rico—roundtrip airfare included, courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico—with a stay for two at Caribe Hilton in San Juan, a $100 dining credit, tours provided by Castillo Tours and a two-day car rental courtesy of Advance Auto Parts. The winner will be able to take his/her trip anytime within the next 12 months, with no blackout dates applied.
Legal U.S. residents, ages 18 and over, are eligible for entry with no purchase necessary. Just head to the online entry form and fill out your contact information and destination preference (other first-prize destinations are Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; The Outer Banks, North Carolina; Tampa Bay, Florida; and South Padre Island, Texas.
“An ideal way to experience a new place is to discover the freedom of the open road with a fly-and-drive vacation. And, with responsible travelers seeking a safe U.S. destination with a plethora of outdoor attractions in this time of social distancing, Puerto Rico is a great option for those looking to travel safely later this year,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“At Advance Auto Parts, it is our purpose to help travelers advance and provide everything they need to ensure their next road trip is their best. Selecting Puerto Rico as one of the vacation package destinations was a no-brainer, given the abundant options of natural wonders and itineraries the Island has to offer,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and e-commerce.
Because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, it uses the U.S. dollar, so there’s no need to worry about exchanging currency. It’s also conveniently excluded from the CDC’s requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 test result in order to return to the mainland United States.
However, the island does have its own entry requirements, set by the Puerto Rican government. A negative PCR molecular COVID test taken within 72 hours of passengers’ arrival is currently required in order to enter Puerto Rico, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status.
Travelers will need to upload negative PCR molecular COVID-19 test (rapid tests aren’t accepted) results to the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal and are also required to fill out a Travel Declaration Form prior to their departure. Failure to do so results in a $300 fine, per an executive order released at the end of April. Those who are still awaiting results must quarantine until they are reported and have up until 48 hours after their arrival to upload their results without being fined.
For more information, visit roadtripreadysweepstakes.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS