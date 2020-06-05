Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Fri June 05 2020

You Could Win Cash by Virtually Visiting 20 Iconic Japanese Attractions

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti June 05, 2020

Mount Fuji and Cherry tree, Japan (photo via Goryu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Mount Fuji and Cherry tree, Japan (Photo via Goryu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

While the world’s destinations regroup and begin looking forward to building plans for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped the travel industry in its tracks, the majority of folks must still rely upon “armchair travel” to somewhat satisfy their pent-up wanderlust.

To that end, eminent transportation outfit JRPass (Japan Rail Pass) recently released a curated collection of iconic sites across Japan that visitors can travel to virtually via 360-degree Street View on Google Maps, as featured in Lonely Planet.

Trending Now
Virtual Travel
Virtual reality
Aerial Yasawa Islands view, with turquoise beach and bungalow palapas

gallery icon Destinations American Travelers Are Dreaming About the Most

Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Visit Lauderdale Launches Free Online ‘Junior...

Destination & Tourism
Great Wall of China in Beijing

gallery icon Top 10 Most Popular Virtual Tours Around the World

Landscape in Colombia. (photo via DC_Columbia/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Experience Colombia From the Comfort of Your Home

Destination & Tourism

It has even created the world’s first “virtual travel tester” position, a job for which anyone from anywhere around the globe may apply. The winning candidate will be paid a stipend of £200 ($252) to review all of the locations on JRPass’ virtual-travel list.

To enter, contestants will need to post a throwback photo of themselves on a vacation to social media and, in the caption, write a review of one of JRPass’ 20 listed Virtual Travel Locations. Then, share the post with JRPass by following and tagging @JRPass on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #JapanVirtualTravel.

Applications are being accepted from now through July 20, and a single winner will be selected and notified via social media by July 22, 2020.

Here is JRPass’ list of Japan’s Top 20 Virtual Travel Locations:

1. The Sakura - The splendor of Japan’s Sakura (blossoming cherry trees) is a sight not to be missed, and Google Earth has collected several incredible viewing locations across the country.

2. Sunrise Over Mt. Fuji - Ascend to the 12,400-foot summit with the click of a button to experience an outlook over the Land of the Rising Sun.

3. Explore Himeji Castle - Recently renovated, hilltop Himeji Castle (also known as White Heron Castle) is widely considered one of Japan’s most beautiful and well-preserved castle complexes.

4. The Shibuya Crossing - Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Crossing, called a “scramble crossing,” stops vehicles from every direction so that pedestrians flood the entire intersections, with around 2,500 people typically crossing at once.

Shibuya is just one of many shopping districts in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: Shibuya is just one of many shopping districts in Tokyo, Japan. (photo via Pixabay/cegoh)

5. Soak in a Japanese Onsen - There are countless Onsen (hot springs) baths throughout Japan, including these ones available for online viewing: Manza Onsen Nisshin Kan, Jinata Hot Spring and the Shirahama Onsen.

6. Ride in a Luxury Train Car - Immerse yourself in the Shinkansen train’s (Japanese Bullet Train) most luxurious car-class available, the Shinkansen “Gran Class.”

7. Attend the Saga Balloon Festival - Witness the aerial spectacle on display at Asia’s largest international hot air balloon competition, the Saga Balloon Festival in Japan’s Saga Prefecture.

8. Stand in Hitachi Seaside Park - Situated roughly two hours north of Tokyo, Hitachi Seaside Park is covered in a colorful array of flowers year-round, with such floral varieties as blooming narcissuses, flaming Kochia balls and baby blue eyes on site.

Yubatake Onsen, Gunma Prefecture, Japan
PHOTO: Yubatake Onsen, Gunma Prefecture, Japan. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/thanyarat07)

9. Visit Huis ten Bosch - Get a taste of the Netherlands at this town/theme park in Nagasaki, which sports life-sized reproductions of old Dutch buildings, windmills and bright, tidy tulip fields.

10. Adachi Museum of Art’s Zen Garden - This cultural institution, with its six gardens and roughly 1,500 exhibits, is home to a picturesque Zen garden that’s been celebrated as the most beautiful in Japan.

11. The Abandoned Island of Hashima - Once a base for mining activities, now shut down and entirely abandoned, the dilapidated industrial remnants on this island were featured in the James Bond-franchise film, Skyfall.

12. Stroll Through Tokyo Station - Inspect the interior of an urban train station that sees an average of 3.5 million passengers passing through daily, and contemplate the well-planned infrastructure that supports such volumes.

Kyoto, Fushimi Inari, Japan, Shrine
PHOTO: Torii gates at the Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

13. Fushimi Inari Taisha’s Torii Gates - Fushimi Inari Taisha sights in Kyoto is the head shrine of the Kami Inari, Deity of Rice. In-person, climbing up along paths overarched by an endless procession of torii gates takes about two hours.

14. Kyushu coastline at Sakurai Itoshima - Walk along the beach at Sakurai Futamigaura in Itoshima, famous for its two giant “married couple” rocks that are joined by a “Shimenawa” rope and the torii gate standing on the beach.

15. View Fuji from the Chureito Pagoda - From this ideal vantage point above the Chureito Pagoda, located in the Arakurayama Sengen park, enjoy a full, majestic view of Fuji in the distance.

16. Skyline View from Shiroyama Park - One the site of the governor’s abode, Shiroyama Park offers an optimal view over the Kagoshima skyline, with the active volcano, Mt. Sakurajima, visible over the water.

Kyoto, Japan
PHOTO: The Kinkakuji Temple in Kyoto, Japan. (photo via Flickr/Joe deSousa)

17. Cape Nosappu - Look out over the waters off of craggy Cape Nosappu in Hokkaido, Japan’s easternmost point of land, where the sun rises earliest. On a clear day, it’s possible to see Russia in the far distance.

18. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove - One of Kyoto’s most-visited attractions, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove is a forest of towering, tranquil and inexplicably mystical bamboo stalks that sway gently above guests walking in their shade.

19. Kawachi Wisteria Garden - A popular Instagram spot, the Kawachi Wisteria Garden is renowned as the best place in Japan to experience this enchanting breed of overhanging flowers in full bloom.

20. Kyoto's Golden Pavillion - Kinkakuji, (the “Golden Pavilion”) is a Zen temple in northern Kyoto, the top two levels of which are completely covered in gold leaf, and is perhaps the best-known temple in the city.

For more information, visit jrpass.com/blog.

For more information on Japan

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
'Aloha' on Hawaiian beach beneath a rainbow.

Hawaii’s Governor Declines to Set a Reopening Date for...

State Department Gradually Restarting Passport Services

Antigua and Barbuda Now Open to International Travelers

gallery icon Destinations American Travelers Are Dreaming About the Most

Jamaica Tourist Board Launches Weekly Photo Contest for Travel Advisors

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS