Your Guide to Visiting Hawaii for the Holidays
Destination & Tourism Scott Laird December 04, 2019
December has always been a festive month in Hawaii.
Before the introduction of the western calendar by missionaries during the 19th century, the month of December as we know it today still fell in the middle of a time of recreation and relaxation for pre-contact Hawaiians. Wars and skirmishes were banned and time was devoted to religious rites, feasting and sport as Hawaiians of all castes rejuvenated for the next year's harvest cycle.
Today, December is the most popular month for Hawaii visitors, and we've provided a handy guide to first-timers taking the plunge and heading to the Aloha State for the holidays.
Lovely Weather
Although cooler than the blazing suns of summer and the sticky stillness of early fall, statewide daytime highs in December still reach in the mid-to-high 70s. There's also slightly more rainfall during the winter months, but like most rains in Hawaii, it's limited to short bursts. Drier islands such as Maui receive almost no increase in rain in December and sun-seeking visitors can always book accommodations on the sunnier south and west shores of each island to avoid liquid blessings.
Abundant Whale Watching
Humans aren't the only creatures migrating to Hawaii en masse during the winter. Humpback whales visit from their summer feeding grounds in Alaska to calve their young. Like the human visitors, this is also a time for them to relax and unwind, which they typically do with spectacular breaches in the channels between islands (most popularly the Auau Channel between Maui, Lanai and Molokai).
A Word About Costs
Like most services with limited supply, airfare, hotels and car rentals are charging their highest rates during the Festive Season, which comprises the last two weeks of December and the first two weeks of January. Savvy travelers planning travel to Hawaii during the Festive Season know to book ahead, although some last-minute space is often still available for those willing to pay top dollar.
Many hotels also implement minimum stay requirements over their most popular dates, so when shopping, it's important to verify this when searching, as hotels may return no availability if a search doesn't meet a minimum stay requirement.
Activities are another item to book ahead for when traveling during the holidays. With so many hotels and car rentals operating at maximum capacity, tour operators too are often sold out months in advance. So book those whale-watching excursions, helicopter tours and other fun activities ahead of time for December visits to avoid disappointment.
A Hawaii vacation in December is by no means a bargain proposition, but the added values that come along with a December visit often justify the added cost.
Events
Sports fans can run the Honolulu Marathon (in early December) or sit back and watch their favorite college football teams compete in the Hawaii Bowl (typically Christmas Eve). Visitors wanting a little traditional holiday cheer can visit the Honolulu's Hawaii Convention Center for the Winter Wishes festival, which runs through December 24 and features daily events themed around the Christmas holiday.
Many resorts across the state also add holiday-themed programming to their weekly event calendars for the duration of the festive season. Fairmont Kea Lani on Maui offers a separate menu of holiday programming for guests of all ages, while the Royal Hawaiian Resort Waikiki, The Luxury Collection offers a series of lavish holiday feasts.
Shopping malls across the islands also have significant holiday programming added to their calendars, from gingerbread house construction contests to visits from Santa, who often wears board shorts and arrives to deliver presents on a surfboard or a jet plane.
Surfer's Paradise
Surfers also flock to Hawaii during the winter months, many to Oahu's famous north shore, where winter currents produce some of the largest, perfectly-pipeline shaped waves in the oceans. It's definitely not the place to learn surfing for the first time, but it's a treat to sit back on the beach at Haleiwa and watch experienced hands take on the "serious curl."
For beginners and casual swimmers and snorkelers, the surf on the north shore of each island in the winter means far more docile surf and currents on the south shores, making for ideal beachgoing.
Whether your travels take you to Hawaii during the holiday season or elsewhere, know that Hawaii is always there, waiting to be visited. If you do visit, Mele Kalikimaka and Hauoli Makahiki Hou (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year).
