All SeaWorld Parks to Open New Coaster Rides in 2023
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Laurie Baratti October 18, 2022
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced that each of its parks will unveil a brand-new, first-of-its-kind coaster ride in Spring 2023. In Orlando, SeaWorld will debut the world's first surf coaster; in San Antonio, the world's first launched flume coaster; and, in San Diego, the longest and fastest straddle coaster ever.
These exciting new attractions will bring a new element of excitement and fresh experiences to the parks, which families and thrill-ride fans alike will love. SeaWorld Annual Pass Members will be among the first guests to experience these innovative new attractions, with access to exclusive ride times.
"[Next year] promises to be another exciting year for our SeaWorld parks as we introduce more new rides and experiences that cannot be found elsewhere," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "We strive to continually bring new thrills to our parks while also providing unique and engaging experiences with marine life that guests may not otherwise ever have a chance to have, all while knowing they are supporting an organization that has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the last 55 years."
Pipeline: The Surf Coaster – Orlando
‘Pipeline: The Surf Coaster’ will be SeaWorld Orlando’s newest attraction, featuring a unique surfboard-style ride vehicle, which will create an ultra-immersive experience for riders with seats that rise and fall to mimic the motion of riding a wave. Riders will feel the rush of surfing a massive wave while in a standing position, navigating gnarly twists and turns. Reaching speeds of up to 60 mph, they’ll hang loose with five airtime movements and an innovative 'wave curl' inversion. The projected minimum rider height is 54” for this ride.
Artic Rescue – San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego’s highly anticipated, family-friendly coaster, ‘Arctic Rescue’ will send riders on a chilly adventure racing through a volatile arctic environment on their way to aid animals in danger. Straddling a snowmobile-style ride vehicle, riders will actually launch from inside the park’s ‘Wild Arctic’ exhibit onto the outside track. They’ll thrill to three exhilarating at 34, 38 and 40 mph, racing along 2,800 feet of track while banking, turning and reaching heights as tall as 30 feet along the way.
Catapult Falls – San Antonio
When it opens, SeaWorld San Antonio’s new ‘Catapult Falls’ will boast a series of firsts. It’ll be the world’s first launched flume coaster, with vehicles hurling off at a speed of 30 feet per second. And, it will be able to claim the title of North America's only vertical lift flume coaster, as it rockets upwards at seven feet per second to a height of over 55 feet through a one-of-a-kind elevator capability. Lastly, it will become the world’s steepest flume ride, featuring a drop chute (angled at a staggering 53 degrees) that plunges riders into a watery splashdown at speeds of over 37 miles per hour. In between the exhilarating rises and falls, the coaster’s motion will mimic the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water.
