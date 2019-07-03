American Dream to Open in October
American Dream will welcome the public to its opening on Friday, October 25, 2019, where it will feature the launch of the property’s unprecedented indoor Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park–16 acres of fully enclosed family amusement experience; Big SNOW Ski and Snowboard Park–North America’s first indoor snow sports center; the Ice Rink–our NHL-size skating and hockey facility; Angry Birds 18-hole Miniature Golf experience, along with unparalleled experiential destination shopping.
“We know that the community has been eagerly awaiting the launch of this incredible global destination,” said Don Ghermezian, president of American Dream. “We have a one-of-a-kind property that will reshape the way people think about entertainment, theme parks and shopping and we are so excited to reveal our incredible Nickelodeon Theme Park, DreamWorks Water Park and Big SNOW Ski and Snowboard Park.”
“American Dream brings its guests an unrivaled destination for style and fun. Its unique mix of entertainment (55 percent) and experiential retail (45 percent) will welcome and entertain guests, embracing everyone in a new retail and entertainment revolution, where everything is possible” said Ken Downing, chief creative officer for Triple Five Group.
Totaling approximately 3 million square feet, American Dream will house hundreds of diverse retail, dining, entertainment and fashion experiences which have been carefully selected, curated and integrated into an architecturally stunning and vibrant guest experience including: the Coca-Cola experience, featuring the Coca-Cola Social Lounge; Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND Discovery Center & SEA LIFE Aquarium; CMX Luxury Movie Theatre; Munchies Food Hall; Kidzania–world-renowned role-playing experience for kids; American Dream Observation Wheel; Performing Art Center; and over 100 dining and specialty food offerings including over 20 full-service restaurants, Coca-Cola “Eats” Food Hall and Kosher Food Hall; and the Collections at American Dream–the ultimate luxury retail experience anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York and featuring Hermes, Tiffany & Company, Dolce Gabbana, Moncler, Watches of Switzerland among a who’s who list of luxury and fashion retailers.
Over the coming weeks, American Dream will be providing further insights to the property, its attractions, tenants and the exciting plans and events surrounding the opening and beyond.
SOURCE: American Dream press release.
