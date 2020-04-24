Last updated: 01:22 PM ET, Fri April 24 2020

Animal Kingdom’s Baby Porcupine Named After Disney Cast Member

Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen April 24, 2020

Walt Disney World Resort - Animal Kingdom
PHOTO: Shelley the baby porcupine at Disney's Animal Kingdom. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

It has been almost two months since a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine was born at Conservation Station in Disney’s Animal Kingdom on February 25. Born to mother Peri, the healthy female porcupette has finally been given the name Shelley.

You May Also Like

Disney Disney’s Bob Iger Reportedly Back in Control as... Entertainment

Cinderella Disney World to Furlough 43,000 Cast Members Entertainment

PIXAR PIER OPENS AT DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK Disney Parks Unveils Virtual Backgrounds for Video Chats Entertainment

Walt Disney World entrance Bob Iger Says Disney Parks Considering Screening Guests... Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park Disney Parks Offer Refunds, Extended Passes During Closures Entertainment

The park’s Animals, Science and Environment team decided to name the baby in honor of Veterinary Operations Manager Shelley. It was because of Shelley that Peri was able to participate in ultrasounds during her pregnancy, which allowed the porcupine to receive the prenatal care she needed. Some of the ultrasound appointments, conducted by Disney veterinarian Dr. Natalie, can be seen in the One Day at Disney documentary on Disney+.

According to Disney Parks Blog, baby Shelley is growing quickly; she now weighs over two pounds, which is more than triple her birth weight. Pictures show that she is starting to look like her mother, with her quills starting to show from underneath her soft, reddish coat.

The little porcupette is also quickly bonding with her namesake, much like her mother.

While Disney parks such as the Animal Kingdom remain closed for the time being, the animals are still well taken care of by the dedicated staff. Disney fans can receive updates on little Shelley and the other animals by visiting the Animals, Science and Environment page on Facebook, or by following the Animals, Science & Environment’s vice president Dr. Mark Penning on Instagram.

For more Entertainment News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Travel TV Host Samantha Brown at Hungarian Parliament

Travel Expert and TV Host Samantha Brown Launches Episode...

Las Vegas to Host 2022 NFL Draft

Disney Parks Celebrates Sustainability, Conservation Milestones on Earth Day

Around 100,000 Disney Employees Furloughed During Pandemic

TravelPulse Podcast: Virtual Travel's Taking Over & How to Join In

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS