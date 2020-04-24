Animal Kingdom’s Baby Porcupine Named After Disney Cast Member
It has been almost two months since a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine was born at Conservation Station in Disney’s Animal Kingdom on February 25. Born to mother Peri, the healthy female porcupette has finally been given the name Shelley.
The park’s Animals, Science and Environment team decided to name the baby in honor of Veterinary Operations Manager Shelley. It was because of Shelley that Peri was able to participate in ultrasounds during her pregnancy, which allowed the porcupine to receive the prenatal care she needed. Some of the ultrasound appointments, conducted by Disney veterinarian Dr. Natalie, can be seen in the One Day at Disney documentary on Disney+.
According to Disney Parks Blog, baby Shelley is growing quickly; she now weighs over two pounds, which is more than triple her birth weight. Pictures show that she is starting to look like her mother, with her quills starting to show from underneath her soft, reddish coat.
The little porcupette is also quickly bonding with her namesake, much like her mother.
While Disney parks such as the Animal Kingdom remain closed for the time being, the animals are still well taken care of by the dedicated staff. Disney fans can receive updates on little Shelley and the other animals by visiting the Animals, Science and Environment page on Facebook, or by following the Animals, Science & Environment’s vice president Dr. Mark Penning on Instagram.
