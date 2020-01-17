Apple TV Series Highlights Story of Child Hotel Manager
January 17, 2020
The first episode of the all-new Apple TV series Little America will feature the true story of a 12-year-old boy who was forced to manage a growing hotel franchise business after his parents were deported to India.
Debuting Friday, the story of the now 26-year-old Kunal Sah highlights his parents’ arduous appeal process with immigration authorities and their decision to head back to India while their son took over the business.
In addition to running multiple hotel properties, Sah maintained a 4.0 GPA at school and even competed in the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., all while learning how to become an adult on his own.
“The experiences made me who I am today, surely. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Sah told TravelPulse. “Nothing was handed to me, I had to learn it all from scratch at a very young age and I think that has propelled me to new heights that others at my age may not have the ability to reach.”
“Being forced to learn everything from a ground-up stage was quite beneficial to my career. Things you learn in college and universities are theoretical, like I’ve done at Wharton,” Sah continued. “But I was given a practical crash course at a much younger, almost unbelievable age which really helps me through everything situation today. It has helped my decision making, my critical thinking, pretty much everything I am today is because of those experiences, things that are both related and unrelated to business.”
Sah’s episode of Little America will depict his remarkable journey during the ten years he was separated from his parents, as well as the successes and hardships he faced while trying to balance life, school and his family’s hotel business.
Little America is an eight-part anthology that features a different, inspiring immigrant narrative in each episode, all of which will be available on Apple TV.
