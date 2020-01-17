Last updated: 10:57 AM ET, Fri January 17 2020

Apple TV Series Highlights Story of Child Hotel Manager

Entertainment Donald Wood January 17, 2020

hotel, resort, tv
PHOTO: The inspirational Kunal Sah with his parents. (photo via Apple TV)

The first episode of the all-new Apple TV series Little America will feature the true story of a 12-year-old boy who was forced to manage a growing hotel franchise business after his parents were deported to India.

Debuting Friday, the story of the now 26-year-old Kunal Sah highlights his parents’ arduous appeal process with immigration authorities and their decision to head back to India while their son took over the business.

MORE Entertainment
theme park, japan, universal

Mario-Themed Smart Wristbands Coming to Japan’s...

2019

Disney’s EPCOT to Debut Three New Films

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Helps Saves Cruise Tourist...

In addition to running multiple hotel properties, Sah maintained a 4.0 GPA at school and even competed in the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., all while learning how to become an adult on his own.

“The experiences made me who I am today, surely. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Sah told TravelPulse. “Nothing was handed to me, I had to learn it all from scratch at a very young age and I think that has propelled me to new heights that others at my age may not have the ability to reach.”

“Being forced to learn everything from a ground-up stage was quite beneficial to my career. Things you learn in college and universities are theoretical, like I’ve done at Wharton,” Sah continued. “But I was given a practical crash course at a much younger, almost unbelievable age which really helps me through everything situation today. It has helped my decision making, my critical thinking, pretty much everything I am today is because of those experiences, things that are both related and unrelated to business.”

Sah’s episode of Little America will depict his remarkable journey during the ten years he was separated from his parents, as well as the successes and hardships he faced while trying to balance life, school and his family’s hotel business.

Little America is an eight-part anthology that features a different, inspiring immigrant narrative in each episode, all of which will be available on Apple TV.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
theme park, japan, universal

Mario-Themed Smart Wristbands Coming to Japan’s Super...

Disney’s EPCOT to Debut Three New Films

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Helps Saves Cruise Tourist Lost at Sea

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival to Create a Uniquely Disney Experience

Deadline Nears to Apply for the 2020 World Travel Championship

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS