Avicii Museum to Open in Stockholm in 2021
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 10, 2020
A museum paying tribute to EDM legend Avicii is slated to open in the late artist's hometown of Stockholm, Sweden in 2021.
According to Billboard, The Avicii Experience will be part of a larger "digital culture center" called Space, located in Stockholm's Sergels Torg, the city's main public square. In addition to memorabilia, the museum will feature never-before-seen photos and video as well as never-before-heard music, including previously unreleased early versions of Avicii's megahit "Levels."
Organizers have hinted that future guests are in for an "intensively emotional tribute" that follows "Tim's journey from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created."
. @Avicii collaborators @aloeblacc and @nilerodgers on the new museum dedicated to the superstar DJ https://t.co/Bx0OElJ52Q pic.twitter.com/khURe3uAfn— Music Week (@MusicWeek) June 10, 2020
Tim Bergling, best known by his stage name, Avicii, was just 28 years old when he took his own life in April 2018 while traveling in Muscat, Oman. One year later, his family established the Tim Bergling Foundation, which "advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide mental health issues."
The foundation, which will receive a portion of the money generated by the new Avicii Experience, also supports aid work in areas that were important to Bergling, including climate change, global hunger and preservation of wildlife and endangered species.
Comments
