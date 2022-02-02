Caribbean Travel: New Protocols, New Flights and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 02, 2022
Welcome to episode 19 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including new protocol updates, new flight routes being added and much more.
Later, the two interview Devon Liburd, the interim CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority. Liburd shares the latest happenings in Nevis that all travelers need to know about.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more information on Caribbean
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS