Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Wed February 02 2022

Caribbean Travel: New Protocols, New Flights and More

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 02, 2022

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 19 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including new protocol updates, new flight routes being added and much more.

Later, the two interview Devon Liburd, the interim CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority. Liburd shares the latest happenings in Nevis that all travelers need to know about.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
NYC Off Broadway

Off-Broadway Week Returns to NYC for 13th Year

gallery icon Every State's Best Event for Travelers in February

Disney Parks Honor Black History With ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ Events

Epic Universe Park Now Set To Open in 2025

Gen-Z Drives TikTok Travel Trends Viral

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS