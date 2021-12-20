Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Mon December 20 2021

Caribbean Travel: Reviewing 2021, Predictions for 2022

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 20, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 17 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss their recent travels to Anguilla.

Later, the two talk about the up and down year 2021 in the Caribbean travel scene, along with offering up predictions for what things will look like into 2022.

