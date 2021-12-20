Caribbean Travel: Reviewing 2021, Predictions for 2022
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 20, 2021
Welcome to episode 17 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss their recent travels to Anguilla.
Later, the two talk about the up and down year 2021 in the Caribbean travel scene, along with offering up predictions for what things will look like into 2022.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
