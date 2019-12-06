Celebrate the New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood with EVE
Entertainment Lauren Bowman December 06, 2019
The Entertainment Capital of Los Angeles, Universal Studios Hollywood, invites you to celebrate at the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration – EVE.
The park is scheduled to remain open until 2:00 am to give visitors a full night of revelry with multiple DJs, dance areas, a firework display and access to all the rides and attractions Universal Studios Hollywood has to offer – including the recently opened “Jurassic World – The Ride”.
The night kicks off for guests at 9:00 pm in the Simpsons Plaza – only the area is expected to have been transformed for the night to unique areas. These party areas will have live music – rock ‘n’ roll, electronic dance and Latin pop – going until the party wraps up in the wee hours of the morning.
There will even be specialty food options, specialty event merchandise and a selection of champagne, wine and beer for park-goers to purchase.
For those who really want to take their party to the next level, you can opt for the Ultimate EVE package. This ticket gets you admission into the park at 6:00 pm, access to a VIP Lounge equipped with a buffet and cash bar, an exclusive dance area with live DJ, reserved spacing for the midnight firework show and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. But – perhaps more importantly – you’ll also receive unlimited Universal Express for all rides and attractions throughout the evening.
Universal Studios Hollywood is already in the celebrating mood with special winter events like “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” which run until December 29th.
