Check Out Disneyland’s New Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Entertainment Donald Wood July 25, 2019
Travelers looking to have a drink and listen to some music should stop into Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.
The newest addition to the Black Spire Outpost will feature the musical stylings and quirky banter of DJ R-3X, who first appeared as part of Star Tours. In addition, guests can indulge in out of this world refreshments.
The cantina inspired by the Star Wars watering hole frequented by smugglers, bounty hunters and weary travelers features the Hyperdrive (Punch It!), a non-alcoholic specialty beverage featuring Powerade Mountain Berry Blast, white cranberry juice, black cherry puree and Sprite.
Oga’s Cantina also boasts the Jabba Juice, a yummy beverage featuring Simply Orange with pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe and blueberry popping pearls. As for those looking for an adult beverage, the Fuzzy Tauntaun is a concoction of peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar and “buzz button tingling” foam.
For those looking for a quick snack, the cantina also offers Batuu Bits.
To help ensure a table at Oga’s Cantina, the facility now offers advance reservations and will soon feature the 60-day reservation process currently offered for restaurants and experiences requiring reservations.
