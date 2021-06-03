Last updated: 02:36 PM ET, Thu June 03 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: How Caribbean Destinations Handle Vaccinated Tourists

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 03, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode four of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss how Caribbean countries are changing protocols on how vaccinated travelers can enter for tourism.

Additionally, Brian shares the latest updates on the Caribbean cruise scene and Sarah shares her thoughts on luxury travel.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Anthony Bourdain

Trailer Released for New Movie About Anthony Bourdain

Dollywood To Unveil New Hotel as Part of $500 Million Property Investment Plan

Toy Box Mini Golf Opens Near Dollywood

Get Ready for Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offers Limited Time Savings on Summer Stays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS