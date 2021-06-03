Complete Caribbean Podcast: How Caribbean Destinations Handle Vaccinated Tourists
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 03, 2021
Welcome to episode four of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss how Caribbean countries are changing protocols on how vaccinated travelers can enter for tourism.
Additionally, Brian shares the latest updates on the Caribbean cruise scene and Sarah shares her thoughts on luxury travel.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
