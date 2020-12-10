Cunard Flagship Queen Mary 2 Takes Center Stage in New HBO Max Film
Sure, the new HBO Max movie stars Hollywood A-Listers Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest, but it’s the ocean liner Queen Mary 2 that really shines.
The film, “Let Them All Talk,” begins streaming on Dec. 10 on HBO Max.
The movie was directed by Steven Soderbergh during an actual transatlantic crossing on Cunard’s famed flagship (when it was sailing pre-pandemic).
“Color me well impressed,” Soderbergh said in a press statement. “I have never seen an enterprise on this scale of complexity run so beautifully. Every Cunard staff member we interacted with was committed to providing the best possible experience for their guests, which in this case included our cast and crew. And I can confirm without question that as stunning as Queen Mary 2 looks on camera, she's even more stunning to the naked eye.”
Streep's character, famed novelist Alice, is sailing as a special guest of the voyage’s enrichment program, Cunard Insights. The movie opens with Alice stepping out of a taxi at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and gazing in awe at how the Queen Mary 2 dwarfs the port.
Three-time Academy Award winner Streep is joined by two-time Oscar winner Wiest and five-time Emmy Award winner Bergen.
Much of the film was shot in some of the vessel’s most beloved spaces: the Art Deco Commodore Club, the sumptuous Queens Grill suites and dining room, the Royal Court Theatre and the 9,000-volume library, just to name a few.
The movie was filmed during a live voyage, so many passengers were cast as extras in the film.
The movie has garnered some great reviews, with Deadline.com’s Pete Hammond writing: “The setting of the cruise is perfect, and this stunning ship makes for the ideal set. Once this pandemic is over and the cruise ship industry is back, you won’t be able to get a booking. This is great product placement for Cunard to be sure.”
