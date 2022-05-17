Last updated: 04:12 PM ET, Tue May 17 2022

David Blaine Announces First-Ever Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas

Entertainment Laurie Baratti May 17, 2022

Resorts World Las Vegas' multimedia LED show, GLOW. (photo courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas)

Extreme illusionist, endurance artist and stunt performer David Blaine will be bringing his signature, ground-breaking brand of magic to Las Vegas with his first-ever residency this coming fall.

Resorts World Las Vegas today announced that the show, ‘David Blaine Live’, will debut on September 30, 2022, and be housed exclusively at the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre.

Known for his mind-blowing magic tricks, death-defying stunts and record-breaking endurance acts, Blaine will continue to push his own limits and attempt incredible feats at the Las Vegas Strip’s largest and tallest performance venue.

"The room is so intimate," Blaine remarked. "Resorts World Theatre has sparked my imagination and I am so excited to create something unique in magic."

"Seeing the greatest magician in the world in the newest, state-of-the-art theatre in Las Vegas will be a show unlike anything this city has ever seen before," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, Las Vegas. "Combining forces will make for a truly spectacular production, and we can't wait for live audiences to be blown away."

Tickets sales for ‘David Blaine Live’, plus a limited number of premium VIP packages, will open to the general public on Monday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT on the AXS and Resorts World Las Vegas websites.

Tickets will be made available to American Express Card Members from Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. PT through Sunday, May 22 at 10:00 p.m. PT before they go on sale to the general public.

The first six show dates to go on sale to the public as of May 23 will be:

— September 30 / October 1

— October 28 / October 29

— December 16 / December 17

For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Laurie Baratti
