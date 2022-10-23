Day of the Dead: A Unique Mexican Celebration
Entertainment Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 23, 2022
For the past 3,000 years, Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) has been celebrated throughout Mexico. Vibrance, culture, and remembrance come together to host this wonderfully impactful holiday celebration.
It is a tradition that started way back when indigenous groups, such as the Mayans & the Aztecs, inhabited the land now known as Mexico. These people believed that death did not mark the end of one’s existence but rather a transition into a new phase.
Instead of mourning, these pre-Hispanic peoples would memorialize and honor their loved one’s memory. Between October 31 and November 2, it is believed that those that have passed on are given a brief window to leave the spirit realm and visit their loved ones on Earth. This tradition continues to live on to this day and is celebrated by many all over the world.
Nowadays, the Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration that reunites the living and the souls that have departed. Families make offerings (or “ofrendas” in Spanish) to honor their deceased.
These altars are adorned with vivid yellow marigold flowers, pictures of the dead, and the dishes and beverages that the remembered people enjoyed most. These offerings are created to encourage those departed to visit their family in the land of the living, believing that these souls can hear the prayers, smell the food, and partake in the celebration.
Riviera Maya
Activities
In the spirit of the Day of the Dead celebrations, Bahia Principe Riviera Maya Resorts will be hosting a variety of events for their guests, including:
Hacienda Doña Isabel is a festival that celebrates Mexican traditions around life and death, featuring work by artists from different regions of the country. This colorful event includes “catrinas,” art, and a show with dance and live music.
The resort will also organize smaller events where kids and families can enjoy the festivities. These events include a big parade where they will decorate the pool area, an “ofrenda” contest, a showcase in the lobby, and a meet-and-greet from the characters of the popular Disney movie “COCO” (who have become international icons for a holiday). At the kid’s club, they will keep the young ones entertained by organizing a Day of the Dead arts & crafts table, face painting, and their own kids’ parade.
Where To Stay
The Riviera Maya’s Bahia Principe hotels give you a unique chance to spice up your vacation with local culture and breathtaking landscapes. All while being hosted by luxurious resorts, all-inclusive services, and all the amenities you could want. The family-friendly Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal features high-end amenities and accommodations, including a beachfront lounge with a private swimming pool only for adults, 24-hour room service, and a Kids Club for the youngest family.
Meanwhile, at the recently renovated Bahia Principe Grand Tulum, the region’s Mayan origins are placed front and center while presenting four room categories with upgraded amenities, an international culinary offering, an expansive Kids Zone, and newly improved entertainment options for guests of all ages. Bahia Principe Grand Coba, which caters to every family member, is a secluded property where kids will love splashing around in the hotel’s sprawling waterpark while parents decompress at Bahia Spa. Lastly, at Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an, guests can experience a luxurious jungle retreat with tranquility and exclusivity.
The Riviera Maya is located in Quintana Roo, Mexico, and stretches along the Caribbean coast. It hosts the land of many civilizations, therefore, plenty of history, and not to mention its remarkable natural setting. Besides being home to a wealth of cultural treasures, the Riviera Maya is an ideal vacation destination for all kinds of travelers alike.
Oaxaca
Oaxaca is known not only for its mouthwatering gastronomy but also for its colorful culture, iconic architecture, and landscape ranging from soaring peaks to sapphire waters. The city’s fairytale-like architecture boasts its Spanish influence and makes it deserving of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The best time to experience this versatile city is during Mexico’s famous Dia de los Muertos—or Day of the Dead—celebrations which take place the first week of November. Oaxaca is known for having some of the most spiritual and unique Dia de los Muertos traditions in all of Mexico. During this time, locals believe that the veil between the world of the spirits and the living is lifted, so their deceased loved ones can travel back for a visit. Families create ofrendas—symbolic altars and public artwork—to decorate their loved one’s graves to honor them in death. This celebratory remembrance ends with the famous comparsas—a carnival-like parade with lively music, dancing, and over-the-top traditional costumes. All locals and even tourists are welcome to join in on the celebration.
Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca begins with the Muerteada on November 1, where men throughout the city dress in costumes adorned with small mirrors and bells–which are meant to scare away the witches and help guide the spirits in the night. A brass band accompanies these residents as they roam through the streets of the city, welcoming the souls from each house to come out–a festivity that turns into an all-night parade and ends at sunrise. The following day, visitors can experience an authentic Mexican comparsa (caravan) in the Jalatlaco neighborhood featuring giant puppets–or Mojigangas–and a designated tequilero whose job is to keep everyone drinking throughout the night.
Where To Stay
Famous for its gastronomy, Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca was designed to be a welcoming space where innovation and tradition come together in a luxurious and exclusive atmosphere. Located in a privileged location above Jose Maria Pino Suárez in historic downtown Oaxaca, it embarks a convenient gateway to all the architecture, traditions, music, and unique things to do that this incomparable city has to offer.
Mexico City
Mexico City hosts incredible Day of the Dead celebrations every year, where travelers can experience a little bit of everything. From candlelit cemeteries to nighttime boat rides through ancient canals and famous museums displaying Mexican ofrendas, travelers can join in on the party from any part of the city. Day of the Dead festivities in the Mexican capital is a week-long affair beginning on Sunday, October 30, with a colorful parade rolling through the city.
The night of October 31 kicks off a traditional three-day festival celebrating the different characters of the Day of the Dead. The festival begins with Noche de Brujas–or Night of the Witches–where residents scare away the witches with devil-like masks and mirrors. The following day is the Day of the Innocents when families get to commemorate lost children, and the Day of the dead celebrations are on the third day, November 2, when families honor their deceased family members.
Where To Stay
Live Aqua Urban Resort Mexico—As one of the best hotels in Mexico City, Live Aqua Urban Resort Mexico is the city’s only resort designed to focus on the sensory experience. Infused with urban sophistication and luxury in every detail, this hotel ensures a relaxing experience that will please the senses in a sophisticated ambiance.
Innovative and elegant interiors blend with playful architectural accents to create a comfortable and idyllic getaway from the bustling world outside. To fully envelop the senses, the resort offers three scents in its aromatherapy kit: Calming, Focus, and Balance; Guests can select any of them at check-in, and the resort will happily prepare a diffuser in their room.
Grand Fiesta Americana Chapultepec—Experience hospitality on a grand scale at Grand Fiesta Americana Chapultepec. Consistently acclaimed as one of the most beautiful hotels in México, this hotel promises an experience that is unique and completely unforgettable. It is ideally situated in the center of it all, within walking distance from the Auditorio Nacional entertainment center and Paseo de la Reforma.
Marvel at the sleek, innovative architecture while taking in commanding views of the Castle of Chapultepec and explore one of the largest urban parks in the western hemisphere, Chapultepec Forest—home to a zoo, several museums, a botanical garden, a recreational lake, a castle, and the Montezuma Baths archaeological site.
