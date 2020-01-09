Deadline Nears to Apply for the 2020 World Travel Championship
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen January 09, 2020
The Global Scavenger Hunt is a global event that's set to take place between April 17 and May 9, 2020, and is still accepting applications for entry. However, the window is closing as the application deadline is Friday, January 31, 2020. The first-place team takes the “World’s Greatest Travelers” title (along with a crown and trophy) and wins a free around-the-world trip.
The Global Scavenger Hunt is the annual world travel championship. This is an around-the-world travel competition that takes teams on A Blind Date with the World, tasked with a series of daily culturally-oriented adventures designed to test their knowledge on travel.
The fifteen permitted teams must be made up of two travelers. Single travelers are welcome to apply. The $25,000 per- team entry fee includes all international airfare, First Class hotels, 40+ percent of meals and special event travel gear. All travelers must be interviewed for suitability.
Teams will travel start in Los Angeles and finish in New York. The 10 countries visited in between remain a secret; as it is A Blind Date with the World, the participants won’t be made aware of their next destination until 4-hours prior to departure.
If the prizes weren’t incentive enough to apply, teams will be traveling millions of kilometers to help raise funds for charities that provide micro-loans and build co-ed elementary schools in nations like Kenya, Niger, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone and Ecuador. Travelers will not just be competing for bragging rights and a trip around the world, they will be making the world a better place!
For additional information visit GlobalScavengerHunt.com to apply or call +1.310.281.7809.
