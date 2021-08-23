Despite Delta Variant, Las Vegas Continues To Lure Headliners
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2021
Maybe Las Vegas is just full of optimism, or maybe they just know more than we do, but despite the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the city and the state of Nevada, Vegas continues to draw headline acts.
The latest?
It was announced that Lady Gaga will return to the Las Vegas Strip this October.
The worldwide superstar will play at Park MGM for nine "Jazz & Piano" performances beginning Oct. 14.
The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, which debuts Oct. 1, according to a news release.
Presale starts Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., with regular sales beginning Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
It’s just another sign that Las Vegas is back, particularly with its star-studded shows. The new Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened on June 24, will soon debut four residencies that include Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.
And even that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Scheduled to appear through the rest of the year are such artists as Barry Manilow, Gwen Stefani, comedians Ray Romano, David Spade, George Lopez and Jim Gaffigan, One Republic, Keith Urban, Bruno Mars and Shania Twain, among others.
