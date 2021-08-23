Last updated: 03:35 PM ET, Mon August 23 2021

Despite Delta Variant, Las Vegas Continues To Lure Headliners

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2021

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano at Park Theater
Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano at Park Theater. (photo courtesy of KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES)

Maybe Las Vegas is just full of optimism, or maybe they just know more than we do, but despite the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the city and the state of Nevada, Vegas continues to draw headline acts.

The latest?

ADVERTISING

It was announced that Lady Gaga will return to the Las Vegas Strip this October.

MORE Entertainment
Distrito T-Mobile

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

New Adventures with Princess Tiana Coming to Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and...

Walt Disney World

Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane

The worldwide superstar will play at Park MGM for nine "Jazz & Piano" performances beginning Oct. 14.

The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, which debuts Oct. 1, according to a news release.

Presale starts Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., with regular sales beginning Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

It’s just another sign that Las Vegas is back, particularly with its star-studded shows. The new Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened on June 24, will soon debut four residencies that include Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

And even that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Scheduled to appear through the rest of the year are such artists as Barry Manilow, Gwen Stefani, comedians Ray Romano, David Spade, George Lopez and Jim Gaffigan, One Republic, Keith Urban, Bruno Mars and Shania Twain, among others.

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Entertainment News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Distrito T-Mobile's grand opening ceremony

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The Frog’ Reimagining of Splash Mountain

Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane

Walt Disney World Resort Shares Health & Safety Update

Several Museums Nationwide Are Free On September 18th For Museum Day

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS