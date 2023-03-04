Disney Animation: Immersive Experience Will Open in 9 US Cities in 2023
March 04, 2023
Disney Animation, in conjunction with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, has opened a new experience for all ages to enjoy.
But you don’t have to go to Orlando to see it.
This one is coming to a city near you.
In fact, it will go to nine US cities this year as a traveling exhibit. It opened in Cleveland in January.
Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Animation: Immersive Experience was called “awe-inspiring... perfect for all ages,” by the Toronto Guardian.
This has been described as a “one-of-a-kind immersive experience.” It will also travel to Milwaukee, Las Vegas and Columbus, but it will end in early April.
What is it? It’s an experiential projection exhibition from hits of today like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.
“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” Clark Spencer, president, Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Academy Award winner, said in a statement. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”
Here is the full schedule for this year:
– Lighthouse ArtSpace CLEVELAND (850 E. 72nd St.) | Jan. 19, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace NASHVILLE (4416 Ridgefield Way) | Feb. 9, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace DETROIT (267 E. Grand River Ave.) | Feb. 9, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace DENVER (3900 Elati St.) | Feb. 16, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace BOSTON (130 Columbus Ave.) | Feb. 23, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace SAN ANTONIO (221 Burleson St.) | Feb. 28, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace MINNEAPOLIS (1515 Central Ave. NE) | March 23, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace LAS VEGAS (3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) | March 30, 2023
– Lighthouse ArtSpace COLUMBUS (940 Polaris Pkwy.) | April 6, 2023
