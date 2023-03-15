Disney Announces Disney100 Celebration Location, New Character Greetings and More
Donald Wood March 15, 2023
Walt Disney World Resort officials announced several new experiences set to debut this year, details about the Disney100 Celebration, new character greetings, information on the continued EPCOT transformation and more.
The Florida theme park will join the global celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary later this year, with EPCOT preparing to host the festivities at Disney World and more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.
The @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will join the #Disney100 celebration this spring with EPCOT in the spotlight. Later this year, a new nighttime spectacular will debut with a dazzling display of fireworks, lasers, music, and light over the World Showcase Lagoon. #AllTheDisneyThrills pic.twitter.com/ZxdzbP79H3— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 15, 2023
In addition to hosting the 100th Anniversary celebration, EPCOT will continue its multi-year transformation this fall with several debuts, including the Moana-inspired Journey of Water and the completion of the new World Celebration neighborhood featuring Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall.
Travelers will also be treated to the debut of a new EPCOT nighttime spectacular later in 2023.
Get ready to let your imagination take over as Figment will meet guests at Imagination! pavilion later this year and also look for a new home for Mickey and Friends when CommuniCore Hall opens at EPCOT! #AllTheDisneyThrills pic.twitter.com/5YnpaQDpjf— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 15, 2023
Disney World officials also revealed that new and returning character greetings would be coming to the park this year, including Moana heading to Discovery Island at Animal Kingdom on April 22, just in time for the park’s 25th anniversary.
Mickey Mouse and friends will also have a home at the new Communicore Hall, while Mirabel will greet guests in Fairytale Garden surrounded by decorations inspired by La Familia Madrigal.
This fall, Mirabel will greet guests in the Fairytale Garden at Magic Kingdom, which will be transformed with whimsical décor inspired by la Familia Madrigal. #AllTheDisneyThrills pic.twitter.com/Ia0bxBeCd2— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 15, 2023
The new experiences follow the return of several Magic Kingdom character experiences, such as Pete’s Silly Sideshow, Enchanted Tales with Belle, Ariel in her underwater grotto and the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table.
Other major plans at Disney World for the rest of 2023 include the Roundup Rodeo BBQ coming to Hollywood Studios on March 23, Nighttime Spectaculars returning on April 3, the TRON Lightcycle / Run debut on April 4 and Animal Kingdom’s 25th Anniversary on April 22.
Beginning April 4, TRON Lightcylce / Run presented by @enterprise will join the lineup of Disney thrills available at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. Follow along to see what else guests have to look forward to! https://t.co/KID9BBETcM #AllTheDisneyThrills pic.twitter.com/w6ACno4RiB— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 15, 2023
Earlier this month, Disney announced the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is scheduled to reopen on March 19. To celebrate the return of the popular water park, Disney World revealed its H2O Glow After Hours late-night party would make its 2023 debut on May 20 and run on select nights through September 2.
