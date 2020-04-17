Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Fri April 17 2020

Disney Bedtime Hotline Returns for a Limited Time

Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 17, 2020

Call the Disney Bedtime Hotline at 1-877-7-MICKEY
PHOTO: Call the Disney Bedtime Hotline at 1-877-7-MICKEY. (photo courtesy of Disney)

With Disney theme parks, hotels, cruise ships and stores temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it's likely a time that most families could use an encouraging message from Mickey Mouse and their other favorite Disney characters.

Fortunately, shopDisney.com is bringing back its toll-free Disney Bedtime Hotline for a limited time this month.

Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy. The hotline will run starting Friday, April 17 through Thursday, April 30, 2020 at midnight PT.

Families can also download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts to help keep little ones entertained.

The temporary reopening of the Disney Bedtime Hotline comes one week after Disney Parks unveiled virtual backgrounds for fans to install during their video chats with friends, family and coworkers.

Disney has also been hard at work this spring honoring healthcare workers around the globe and encouraging families to find creative ways to stay positive during the pandemic.

Patrick Clarke
