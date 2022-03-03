Disney California Adventure Welcomes First Disney Junior Fun Fest
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 03, 2022
Disney Junior will welcome fans for a fun-filled day at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort during the first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest.
Families are invited to dance and sing along with their favorite characters from the network, including surprise appearances, a “Doc McStuffins” stage show highlighting 10 years of the series, and an “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party.
Guests will also be able to take part in a hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the new Disney Junior series that is also being offered for guests throughout Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival from March 4 through April 26.
The event will kick off with a cavalcade of beloved Disney Junior characters welcoming fans and then, throughout the day, guests main stage attractions with fun games, trivia and music to keep preschoolers and their families singing and dancing together.
Guests can also enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure park, including the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” and the “Spidey and his Amazing Friends” photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot.
