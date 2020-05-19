Last updated: 09:19 AM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Disney CEO Believes People Will Need Time to Adjust to Mandatory Masks

The CEO of Disney spoke about the changes coming to theme parks and said there would be an adjustment period for people getting acclimated to wearing masks inside the facilities.

According to CNBC.com, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed a new set of safety and health protocols to be implemented before the company’s theme parks in Florida and California reopen to the public.

One of the guidelines announced for Disney World and Disneyland is mandatory masks for all visitors and employees, which Chapek believes may not go over well with guests, at least initially.

“Along with social distancing, one of the things that we are likely going to require is masks for both the cast and the guests,” Chapek told CNBC. “And I think the masks for the guests will be something that, culturally, is different.”

The company is testing many of its health initiatives during the phased reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, including limiting capacity to ensure social distancing, stations where temperatures will be taken and a contact-tracking app.

“In Asia, as you know, it's fairly commonplace, even before COVID-19, for folks to walk around in public with masks on,” Chapek continued. “That is not the case in the U.S. So that will be something that will be a little trying for some of our guests, particularly in hot, humid summers that we tend to have.”

Disney officials have not announced a date for the possible reopening of any of the company’s properties in North America, but the Disney Springs shopping center at Disney World is scheduled to open at a limited capacity on Wednesday.

On Monday, Disney announced former Disney World President Josh D'Amaro had been promoted to chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

D'Amaro takes over as chairman from Chapek, who was named Disney CEO in late February, succeeding longtime leader Bob Iger.

