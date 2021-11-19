Disney, Cirque du Soleil Debut New Grand Performance at Disney World
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz November 19, 2021
Drawn to Life, a new performance blending Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios, held its first performance yesterday, November 18th in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.
Drawn to Life portrays the story of the main character, Julie, who discovers one of her father’s unfinished animations and is drawn into the story of Disney animation. Guided by a pencil, she encounters scenes from beloved animated Disney movies blended with ten acrobatic acts. Accompanied by music both new and cherished, its first performance was ended with a thunderous applause by its viewers.
Drawn to Life is Cirque du Soleil’s 50th production and its creation coincides with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. The production will continue performing Tuesdays through Saturdays.
“This show has been in the works for years and to finally share it with the world is a dream come true,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “This collaboration has been unlike anything we’ve done before. We hope it will mean as much to our fans as it has to us – it’s not just our show now, it’s theirs too.”
For more information about the event, ticket pricing and more, please click here.
