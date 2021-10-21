Disney Cruise Line Will Debut Enchanting Cruise Ship Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman October 21, 2021
Disney Cruise Line is giving fans an extra dose of magic this year with an all-new float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The “Magic Meets Sea” float will be in the shape of a Disney Cruise Line ship complete with the iconic red funnels.
“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “We are honored to collaborate with Macy’s for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true.”
Decked out with Disney characters, viewers will get to see Captain Minnie and fourteen of her friends who have been instrumental in creating the themed spaces onboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship - the Disney Wish, debuting next summer.
“The entire Macy’s Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year's outstanding Parade lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a statement. “This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney’s signature brand of imagination and innovation.”
Viewers can catch the 95th Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving on NBC-TV starting at 9:00 a.m.
