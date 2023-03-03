Disney Dishes Up Deliciousness at Food & Wine Festival
Janeen Christoff March 03, 2023
Food & Wine, the annual culinary festival at Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure park has officially kicked off in delicious fashion.
Visitors can enjoy specialty foods and beverages, entertainment and more celebrating the best of California’s diverse culinary scene through April 25.
This year's festival features more than a dozen Festival Marketplaces as well as dozens of dining locations and carts – throughout Disney California Adventure Park that are serving delectable treats served as small plates. There are more than 60 new items and several offerings that are completely plant-based.
The key to all the dishes is the Sip N' Savor pass available for purchase. The pass provides guests with eight entitlement tabs redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at Festival Marketplaces and participating locations. Guests can also purchase individual items and there are a variety of alcoholic beverages available, too.
Some must-try dishes include BBQ beef brisket sliders from the Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo Marketplace and the IMPOSSIBLE Nacho Mac & Cheese available at Avocado Time Marketplace. Another flavorful treat is the Torta de Chilaquiles at Paradise Garden Grill. In fact, Paradise Garden Grill has an all-plant-based menu, which is new this year. Top off your culinary journey with a Mickey Mouse Macaron made with Snickers and a Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew.
The festival includes foodie events for guests of all ages. The youngest guests (ages 3-11) will enjoy “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party." There are also several culinary demonstrations from visiting and celebrity chefs, including Duff Goldman, Jet Tila and Claudia Sandoval.
There are also bookable experiences that include beverage seminars and mixology classes and the festival extends to the Downtown Disney District with nightly entertainment, plus limited-time menu items and separately ticketed culinary experiences at participating restaurants.
Soarin' Over California is also back for this year's festival, replacing Soarin' Over the World as California Adventure celebrates all things Golden State.
