Disney Enthusiasts Chip in to Help Laid-Off Park Workers
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2020
A married couple with an affinity for all things Disney proved their love for the Orlando, Fla. theme park in a big way.
Tom and Sarah Bricker, longtime Disney enthusiasts and publishers of the Disney Tourist Blog, were upset when they watched Walt Disney World close for almost four months back in March because of COVID-19.
And then, late last month, they shed tears for the 28,000 workers that Disney was forced to lay off due to the continuing pandemic.
So they did something about it, according to a story written in the Orlando Sentinel.
The Brickers wrote on their website’s blog that they were donating $500 to a local food bank. In less than a week, their readers have now kicked in more than $47,000, and counting, to Second Harvest in Orlando to help the furloughed employees.
"These are the jobs of 28,000 people. The real-world impact of this is colossal on those individuals and their families, and again, I cannot fathom how devastating this must be," the Brickers wrote on their blog followed by a call to action. "Even before the latest round of Walt Disney World layoffs, there had already been a devastating and lasting impact on those who work in the travel and tourism industries."
"This is the largest virtual food drive in the history of Second Harvest," Erika Spence, a spokesperson for Second Harvest of Central Florida, told the TODAY Show. "Virtual food drives are an online fundraising tool that allows individuals or groups to rally together to raise funds and provide more meals to people in need in the community."
According to Spence, every dollar raised allows the organization to purchase four meals for families. With the funds raised, they'll be able to provide 188,000 meals.
"So many Cast Members have made so much magic for all of us over the years, and this should help to begin to repay a little of that," the Brickers said.
