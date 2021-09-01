Disney Experts Can Now Apply To Be planDisney Panelists
Lacey Pfalz September 01, 2021
Experienced or enthusiastic Disney Parks guests can now apply for a chance to become a 2022 planDisney Panelist.
planDisney is an online question-and-answer forum where dedicated planDisney panelists help out families as they plan their own Disney vacations. Thousands of hopeful candidates apply each year for the role.
The forum launched in 2008, formerly called Disney Parks Moms Panel. The name later changed to planDisney, and it’s the premier source for information about the parks, provided by former park guests and cruise guests who don’t work for Disney. The website is available in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
Panelists will be selected based on their own personal experiences and familiarity with Disney destinations and knowledge.
“There is so much Disney to see and do that it’s tough to experience everything in a single visit. But what if you had a trusted friend who has experienced everything already? Wouldn’t it be great to get their advice,” said Jerry M., one of the dads on the 2020 planDisney panel. “The magic of the planDisney Panel is our collective experience and our diverse backgrounds. Taken together, we’ve just about done it all – and like your best friend, we want to see you enjoy yourself.”
This year, applications will be accepted from Thursday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. EDT through Tuesday, September 14 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Individuals can apply online here.
