Disney Gives Streaming Service Subscribers Early Theme Park Access and More
Entertainment Donald Wood November 09, 2021
Disney theme park fans who are also subscribed to the company’s video streaming service will have several additional benefits during Disney+ Day on November 12.
According to Disney’s official website, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservations for Friday can enjoy special benefits across many Disney theme parks, with several scheduled surprises in store.
Qualified visitors will be able to enter all theme parks at both the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California 30 minutes earlier than usual.
Travelers with the streaming subscription heading to Disney Hollywood Studio and Disneyland Park will receive a “blue carpet experience,” which includes character moments, photo opportunities, complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads and more.
Fan-favorite Disney+ characters will also make special appearances at the Orlando and Anaheim theme parks, and company officials have teased other surprises for subscribers.
Disneyland Paris will also roll out the blue carpet at Walt Disney Studios for guests, with the park extending its operating hours by 30 minutes for guests to enjoy the fun as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror illuminates the night in Disney+ blue.
To learn more about the special benefits—including how to verify Disney+ subscriber status—users are being advised to access event guides directly in the My Disney Experience mobile app and the Disneyland app.
