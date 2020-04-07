Disney Honors Healthcare Workers Around the World
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 07, 2020
Tuesday, April 7 is World Health Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the invaluable efforts of nurses, doctors and healthcare workers around the globe.
With these professionals facing a daunting workload amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Disney theme parks around the world along with its cruise line and have gotten creative in sharing the love and giving thanks, from a safe distance of course.
Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team, thanked medical workers on behalf of his entire team of animal caregivers, scientists and environmental specialists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in a short video posted to YouTube.
Elsewhere at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, Cinderella Castle was illuminated in blue to symbolize hope and gratitude.
Overseas, Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disney Resort also shared creative messages of appreciation. The latter lit up the Enchanted Storybook Castle with "thank you" in numerous languages.
Disney Cruise Line even shared a special thank you at its private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, using flip flops to express its gratitude (pictured above).
Travelers can stay updated on the latest thank you messages using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMoments on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.
Disney temporarily closed theme parks and suspended cruise operations last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently released new details regarding partial refunds and extended expiration dates for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders.
