Disney Is Harnessing the Power of the Sun to Power Parks Around the World
Entertainment Janeen Christoff April 23, 2021
Disney announced that it is harnessing the power of the sun to power its theme parks worldwide.
According to the Disney Parks Blog, the theme parks will take big steps to reduce its carbon footprint. Of course, this has been done in a very Disney way, including a Mickey-shaped solar farm at Walt Disney World.
Solar panels adorn the tops of many famous attractions at Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. In Paris, solar canopies at Disneyland Paris will soon provide shelter for 9,500 guest vehicles. It will be one of the largest solar canopy plants in Europe constructed in collaboration with Urbasolar.
Theme parks aren’t the only places where Disney is turning to the power of the sun. A new facility will also power approximately 70 percent of Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in The Bahamas and two other solar facilities will be installed in Central Florida.
Walt Disney World has partnered with Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) and local utility partners in Central Florida to develop two new 75MW solar facilities, which are expected to come online in approximately two years.
Disney’s solar mission began in 2009 with a long-term goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The company has set new ambitious goals of achieving net-zero emissions for our direct operations by 2030.
