Disney News: Prices for Annual Passes Rise, 2020 Vacation Packages Open to Book, More
Entertainment Donald Wood June 18, 2019
On Tuesday, Disney announced a price increase for annual Disney World passes, the opening of bookings for 2020 Vacation Packages and an expanded partnership with Lyft.
For travelers who purchase annual passes for the Walt Disney World theme park, prices have gone up drastically this year. For Florida residents, the Platinum Plus passes are $999 per year (up from $849) and the Platinum passes are $899 (up from $749).
As for non-Florida residents, the Platinum Plus passes are $1,219 per year (up from $994) and the Platinum passes are $1,119 (up from $894). Other annual pass increases include the Gold level for $699 (up from $609), Silver level for $519 (up from $479), Epcot After 4 p.m. local time passes for $309 (up from $289) and more.
Disney also announced Tuesday that tourists and travel agents could now book its 2020 vacation packages, which will begin January 1. The theme park company noted that vacation packages could not be booked more than 499 days in the future and the Disney Reservation Center expects heavy call volume following the announcement.
The 2020 vacation packages will now feature new magical extras that will offer travelers a variety of discounts and offerings on dining, entertainment, shopping and more, although parking prices have gone up.
Disney officials also announced the company’s popular Minnie Van transportation service celebrated the one-million-guests-served milestone. In addition, Disney is teaming with ridesharing service Lyft to make transportation for guests at Disney World and Disneyland easier to handle.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS