Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Reveals Plans for D23 Expo
D23 Expo 2019 will be a must for fans of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. An immersive pavilion will provide an insider’s look at new themed lands, attractions, shows, and more, in addition to a jam-packed schedule of entertaining presentations and a number of exclusive shopping opportunities for every Disney fan.
Showcasing an array of new experiences for guests around the world to enjoy for years to come, the Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion will give fans a unique look at the exciting developments underway at Disney parks around the world. Attendees will see a dedicated space showcasing the historic transformation of Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort. They will also see Tony Stark’s latest plans to recruit guests to join alongside the Avengers in fully immersive areas filled with action and adventure in Hong Kong, Paris, and California.
The fan-favorite Hall D23 presentation with Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will take place Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m. Guests will be treated to more details on much-anticipated attractions, experiences, and transformative storytelling that set Disney apart.
During the three-day event, fans can scoop up never-before-seen collectibles across the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products-operated retail shops on the Expo floor: shopDisney.com | Disney Store, Disney DreamStore, Mickey’s of Glendale, and Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store. Attendees will be introduced to new collections that celebrate milestone anniversaries and favorite characters across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, along with must-have official D23 Expo 2019 gear and accessories, nostalgic Disney Parks-inspired items, and limited-edition collectibles celebrating Walt Disney Imagineering’s heritage.
There are many other exciting offerings to discover, including several special panel presentations:
The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Friday, August 23, 12:30 p.m., D23 Expo Arena
Sound design is an instrumental layer of storytelling found throughout every Disney park, resort, and cruise ship. Join Imagineering Music Studio lead Matt Walker in discussing the creative process behind the original music and sound design heard throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Join Imagineers and collaborators who will share how they developed all-new iconic soundscapes while taking inspiration from the rich legacy of Star Wars music and sound design, from the land’s epic John Williams-composed musical score to the sounds of low-flying starships.
Behind the Art of Disney Costuming: Heroes, Villains, and Spaces Between
Friday, August 23, 4 p.m., Stage 28
Celebrate the imagination, passion, and attention to detail in creating Disney costumes. Go behind the scenes with the team that crafted the dazzling new Walt Disney Archives exhibit on the D23 Expo show floor and its accompanying coffee table book.
Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 Years
Saturday, August 24, 12:30 p.m., D23 Expo Arena
Celebrate Disney’s famed home of 999 happy haunts. The attraction’s rich history has generated global fandom from both the living and the unliving. Our ghost host has assembled a procession of bodies you will be dying to meet!
Immersive Worlds: Bringing Stories to Life in Disney Parks
Saturday, August 24, 3:30 p.m., Stage 28
Disney Imagineers continue Walt Disney’s legacy in creating themed environments where beloved stories and characters come to life. Join Imagineers Joe Rohde and Scott Trowbridge to learn about the creative process for dreaming up and developing new Disney experiences as we invite guests to enter authentic worlds previously seen only in a film, a book, or one’s imagination.
Travels with Marty: A Conversation with the Sklars and Imagineers
Saturday, August 24, 6 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage
Celebrate the legacy of Disney Legend Marty Sklar as his colleagues, mentees, and family recount the journey of publishing his last book and discuss his lasting impact on The Walt Disney Company.
Inspiring Women Behind Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Sunday, August 25, 2 p.m., Stage 28
Meet some of the talented women from across Disney Parks, Experiences and Products responsible for bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life. Hear stories about their roles and experiences in developing everything from the original backstories of the land and its inhabitants, to the themed merchandise, galactic fare, and the interactive elements found throughout Black Spire Outpost.
Magic Journey: My Fantastical Walt Disney Imagineering Career with Kevin Rafferty
Sunday, August 25, 4 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage
Join veteran Imagineer Kevin Rafferty as he reminisces about a career spanning 40-plus years, from a dishwasher at Disneyland to builder of immersive worlds. Kevin explains his path to Imagineering and talks about his new book.
Marc Davis in His Own Words – Imagineering the Disney Theme Park
Sunday, August 25, 5:30 p.m., Stage 28
Authors Pete Docter and Christopher Merritt reveal their magnificent two-volume tribute to the artwork and career of Disney Legend Marc Davis. Featuring artwork from Marc for the creation of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, the presentation will also highlight the 50th anniversary of the storied attraction.
Disney Store Artist Signing Schedule
Friday, August 23 – Saturday, August 24, Talent Central
Come meet the artists and designers behind some of our amazing D23 Expo product ranges:
- Disney Pixar Tiki Mug Signing with Jerome Ranft – Friday, August 23, 4 – 5 p.m., Talent Central
- Midnight Masquerade and Animator Villains Collections with Steve Thompson and Courtney Watkinson – Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Talent Central
- The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Collection with Steve Thompson, Bryan Mon, Daria Vinogradova, Diana Tran, and Cathy Clark-Ramirez – Saturday, August 24, 4 – 5 p.m., Talent Central
Disney Parks Designer Collection Artist Signing Schedule
Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25, Talent Central
Meet the artists behind the latest releases from this exclusive, limited-release collection of Mickey ear hats and Minnie ear headbands:
- Jerrod Maruyama – Friday, August 23, 4 – 5:30 p.m., Talent Central; Saturday, August 24, 12:30 – 2 p.m., Talent Central
- SHAG – Saturday, August 24, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Talent Central
- Noah Fine Art – Saturday, August 24, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Talent Central
- Ashley Eckstein for Her Universe – Saturday, August 24, 9:30 – 11 a.m., Talent Central; Sunday, August 25, 5 – 6:45 p.m., Talent Central
Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children ages 3–9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $79 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children ages 3–9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.
For more information, visit https://d23.com/.
SOURCE: Disney press release.
