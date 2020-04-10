Last updated: 01:46 PM ET, Fri April 10 2020

Disney Parks Unveils Virtual Backgrounds for Video Chats

Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 10, 2020

PIXAR PIER OPENS AT DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK
PHOTO: Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park. (Photo via Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Disney Parks is making photos of its most popular locations around the world available for fans to use as fun virtual backgrounds during their next video chat with friends, family and coworkers.

The virtual backgrounds will allow users to transform their home office, living room or bedroom into their favorite Disney locale, including famous places like Disney Springs and Pixar Pier, among others.

"It’s easy to add a Disney Parks background to your next video chat. Simply right-click on the image and save it to your computer. Then, follow the conferencing platform’s instructions to add Disney magic to your video conferencing," the Disney Parks Blog stated.

It's been almost one month since Disney temporarily closed its parks, hotels and cruise line to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting many former guests to upload videos of their own experiences for others to enjoy virtually.

Disney fans can visit DisneyMagicMoments.com to view more fun and inspiring Disney content in the age of social distancing.

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Universal Studios Hollywood, theme park, travel

Universal Parks & Resorts Announces Extended Closures Through...

gallery icon Do You Know Your Travel Trivia?

‘Go Wild’ During San Diego Zoo’s Virtual Spring Break Event

TravelPulse Podcast: How Travel Will Change After COVID-19

Disney Honors Healthcare Workers Around the World

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS