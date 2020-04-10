Disney Parks Unveils Virtual Backgrounds for Video Chats
Disney Parks is making photos of its most popular locations around the world available for fans to use as fun virtual backgrounds during their next video chat with friends, family and coworkers.
The virtual backgrounds will allow users to transform their home office, living room or bedroom into their favorite Disney locale, including famous places like Disney Springs and Pixar Pier, among others.
"It’s easy to add a Disney Parks background to your next video chat. Simply right-click on the image and save it to your computer. Then, follow the conferencing platform’s instructions to add Disney magic to your video conferencing," the Disney Parks Blog stated.
It's been almost one month since Disney temporarily closed its parks, hotels and cruise line to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting many former guests to upload videos of their own experiences for others to enjoy virtually.
Disney fans can visit DisneyMagicMoments.com to view more fun and inspiring Disney content in the age of social distancing.
