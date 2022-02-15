Disney Parks Update Mask Policy for Vaccinated Guests
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz February 15, 2022
A new update has come to Walt Disney World Resort's and Disneyland Resort’s mask policy for vaccinated guests this week, beginning Thursday, February 17.
Beginning Thursday, face coverings for fully vaccinated guests to both parks will now be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.
The new rules do not apply to enclosed Disney transportation, including the Disney Skyliner, buses and monorails, in which masks are required for everyone two years and above regardless of vaccination status.
Travelers can learn about the different park requirements and other information about reserving park entry and how to best utilize the two parks’ apps to make the most of a Walt Disney World or Disneyland experience by visiting the Disney Travel Center’s park-specific “Know Before You Go” page.
Earlier in February, a new report on Disney’s finances found that revenue from the U.S. theme parks exceeded pre-pandemic levels during the last quarter of 2021, which ended January 1. It’s expected that the lowering rates of COVID-19 in the country will further help the parks to loosen their restrictions, like the new optional masking rule for vaccinated guests, which will further help the parks continue to grow their attendance.
Please click the links to learn more about visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Florida, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS