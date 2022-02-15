Last updated: 02:39 PM ET, Tue February 15 2022

Disney Parks Update Mask Policy for Vaccinated Guests

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz February 15, 2022

Hang out with Iron Man
Hang out with Iron Man (photo courtesy Disneyland Resort)

A new update has come to Walt Disney World Resort's and Disneyland Resort’s mask policy for vaccinated guests this week, beginning Thursday, February 17.

Beginning Thursday, face coverings for fully vaccinated guests to both parks will now be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A view of Global Entry kiosks through a long line at Dallas Fort Worth airport

CDC Now Labels Around 140 Countries, Territories as High...

Man holding passport

Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey Highlights...

Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts

Universal Orlando Eliminates Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Old Town, waterfront, docks, Stockholm, Sweden, flag

Sweden, Norway and Denmark Have Ditched COVID-19 Restrictions

The new rules do not apply to enclosed Disney transportation, including the Disney Skyliner, buses and monorails, in which masks are required for everyone two years and above regardless of vaccination status.

Travelers can learn about the different park requirements and other information about reserving park entry and how to best utilize the two parks’ apps to make the most of a Walt Disney World or Disneyland experience by visiting the Disney Travel Center’s park-specific “Know Before You Go” page.

Earlier in February, a new report on Disney’s finances found that revenue from the U.S. theme parks exceeded pre-pandemic levels during the last quarter of 2021, which ended January 1. It’s expected that the lowering rates of COVID-19 in the country will further help the parks to loosen their restrictions, like the new optional masking rule for vaccinated guests, which will further help the parks continue to grow their attendance.

Please click the links to learn more about visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

For more information on Florida, California

For more Entertainment News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts

Universal Orlando Eliminates Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Coming This Spring

VIDEO: Watch the Turkish Airlines 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Disney Theme Parks Report Strong Attendance, Increased Revenue

Sesame Street Theme Park to Open in San Diego This March

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS