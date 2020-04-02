Disney Purchases Over 26 Acres Near Magic Kingdom
Disney continues to acquire additional land in Florida, most recently buying more than two dozen acres just west of the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort.
According to a report by the Orlando Business Journal citing Orange County records, an entity related to Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co., Celebration Co. purchased 26.3 acres on the southeastern shore of Reedy Lake from Winter Garden-based Lake Reedy Development Group LLC for $1.05 million on Tuesday.
The deal comes just a few months after Disney bought an adjacent 235 acres from Lake Reedy LLC for $6 million.
John Gerner, managing director of Richmond, Virginia-based Leisure Business Advisors LLC, speculated to the Journal that the December land purchase "could be used for a more upscale, exclusive getaway that feels isolated on the edge of Disney property."
Nonetheless, Disney has not issued a statement regarding the acquisition.
Meanwhile, the company's theme parks and cruise line remain shutdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
