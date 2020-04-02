Last updated: 09:33 AM ET, Thu April 02 2020

Disney Purchases Over 26 Acres Near Magic Kingdom

Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 02, 2020

Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort
PHOTO: Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World Resort. (photo courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort)

Disney continues to acquire additional land in Florida, most recently buying more than two dozen acres just west of the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort.

You May Also Like

N95 mask Disney Parks Donates Supplies to Help Fight Coronavirus Features & Advice

Disney Security team saluting the American flag in Town Square at Magic Kingdom Park WATCH: Walt Disney World Continues Flag Ceremony at... Entertainment

Epcot, Disney, flower Disney Executives Take Major Pay Cuts Entertainment

PIXAR PIER OPENS AT DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK Disneyland and Walt Disney World Closed Until Further... Destination & Tourism

Splash Mountain at Disneyland Past Theme Park Guests Post Disney Experiences for... Entertainment

According to a report by the Orlando Business Journal citing Orange County records, an entity related to Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co., Celebration Co. purchased 26.3 acres on the southeastern shore of Reedy Lake from Winter Garden-based Lake Reedy Development Group LLC for $1.05 million on Tuesday.

The deal comes just a few months after Disney bought an adjacent 235 acres from Lake Reedy LLC for $6 million.

John Gerner, managing director of Richmond, Virginia-based Leisure Business Advisors LLC, speculated to the Journal that the December land purchase "could be used for a more upscale, exclusive getaway that feels isolated on the edge of Disney property."

Nonetheless, Disney has not issued a statement regarding the acquisition.

Meanwhile, the company's theme parks and cruise line remain shutdown amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Disney Security team saluting the American flag in Town Square at Magic Kingdom Park

WATCH: Walt Disney World Continues Flag Ceremony at Magic Kingdom

TravelPulse Podcast: Expert Financial Advice to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021

Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Aulani Resorts Taking Bookings After June 1

Universal Parks Extend Closure Date Due to Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS